KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stacy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stacy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a four-year-old shepherd mix and a total love bug.

Stacy likes to cuddle and give you kisses. She gets along well with other dogs, but doesn’t like to play much. She’d rather just hang out with people. Stacy would make a great family dog. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

