Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host a mixer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains is hosting a Networking and General Membership meeting on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 5:30 P.M.

The mixer will take place at the MCM Elegante Hotel & Suites located at 801 Ave Q.

Whether you are looking to grow your business, network your way into a new job, recruit employees, or simply expand your professional and social network, this event provides that opportunity. This is also a great way for individuals to exchange business cards and share ideas.

The mixer will begin at 5:30 P.M., followed by the General Membership meeting at 6:30 P.M.

The event is free. If you are interested in becoming a member, you may sign up at the event.

