Lubbock sales tax revenue up nearly 11 percent compared to Feb. 2021

Office of the Texas Comptroller
Office of the Texas Comptroller(Facebook)
By Matt Ernst
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sales tax revenue being sent to local governments across Texas is up 16.4 percent this month compared to what was delivered in February 2021, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office.

This money is from sales made in December at businesses that report taxes monthly; sales made in October, November and December where sales are reported quarterly; and 2021 sales at businesses that report tax annually.

In Lubbock, this month’s payment of $9,494,887.42 is up 10.55 percent compared to the payment sent in February 2021. For the first two months of the year, the City of Lubbock’s sales tax revenue is $17,277,996.78, up 18.6 percent over the same time in 2021.

For Lubbock County, the revenue received this month is $3,329,175.28, up 8.38 percent over 2021. The year-to-date to Lubbock County is $6,147,536.84, up 17.43 percent over 2021.

Click here (https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/allocations/sales-tax/) - to find specifics for governments across Texas.

