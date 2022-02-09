Metros sending the most people to Lubbock

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Lubbock, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Lubbock from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 48 (#53 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Migration from Lubbock to Corpus Christi: 167 (#18 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 119 to Corpus Christi

#49. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Bellingham in 2015-2019: 52 (#30 most common destination from Bellingham)- Migration from Lubbock to Bellingham: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 52 to Lubbock

#48. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Lafayette in 2015-2019: 52 (#34 most common destination from Lafayette)- Migration from Lubbock to Lafayette: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 52 to Lubbock

#47. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Wichita in 2015-2019: 53 (#59 most common destination from Wichita)- Migration from Lubbock to Wichita: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 53 to Lubbock

#46. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Shreveport in 2015-2019: 55 (#48 most common destination from Shreveport)- Migration from Lubbock to Shreveport: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 55 to Lubbock

#45. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 56 (#98 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Migration from Lubbock to Fayetteville: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 56 to Lubbock

#44. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Naples in 2015-2019: 56 (#55 most common destination from Naples)- Migration from Lubbock to Naples: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 56 to Lubbock

#43. Farmington, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Farmington in 2015-2019: 60 (#14 most common destination from Farmington)- Migration from Lubbock to Farmington: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 60 to Lubbock

#42. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Lexington in 2015-2019: 60 (#58 most common destination from Lexington)- Migration from Lubbock to Lexington: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 60 to Lubbock

#41. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 64 (#20 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)- Migration from Lubbock to East Stroudsburg: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 64 to Lubbock

#40. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from San Diego in 2015-2019: 72 (#188 most common destination from San Diego)- Migration from Lubbock to San Diego: 8 (#102 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 64 to Lubbock

#39. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 72 (#210 most common destination from Phoenix)- Migration from Lubbock to Phoenix: 113 (#25 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 41 to Phoenix

#38. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 74 (#117 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Migration from Lubbock to Cincinnati: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 74 to Lubbock

#37. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 74 (#121 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Migration from Lubbock to Colorado Springs: 54 (#46 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 20 to Lubbock

#36. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Kansas City in 2015-2019: 78 (#118 most common destination from Kansas City)- Migration from Lubbock to Kansas City: 31 (#65 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 47 to Lubbock

#35. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Washington in 2015-2019: 84 (#228 most common destination from Washington)- Migration from Lubbock to Washington: 40 (#57 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 44 to Lubbock

#34. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Springfield in 2015-2019: 85 (#32 most common destination from Springfield)- Migration from Lubbock to Springfield: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 85 to Lubbock

#33. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 85 (#101 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Migration from Lubbock to Urban Honolulu: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 85 to Lubbock

#32. Bend, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Bend in 2015-2019: 88 (#23 most common destination from Bend)- Migration from Lubbock to Bend: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 88 to Lubbock

#31. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 88 (#24 most common destination from Sierra Vista)- Migration from Lubbock to Sierra Vista: 9 (#98 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 79 to Lubbock

#30. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Huntsville in 2015-2019: 91 (#39 most common destination from Huntsville)- Migration from Lubbock to Huntsville: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 91 to Lubbock

#29. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from New York in 2015-2019: 92 (#227 most common destination from New York)- Migration from Lubbock to New York: 56 (#45 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 36 to Lubbock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Denver in 2015-2019: 94 (#147 most common destination from Denver)- Migration from Lubbock to Denver: 188 (#16 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 94 to Denver

#27. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Carbondale in 2015-2019: 105 (#14 most common destination from Carbondale)- Migration from Lubbock to Carbondale: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 105 to Lubbock

#26. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Longview in 2015-2019: 120 (#20 most common destination from Longview)- Migration from Lubbock to Longview: 49 (#51 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 71 to Lubbock

#25. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 122 (#63 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Migration from Lubbock to Oklahoma City: 252 (#14 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 130 to Oklahoma City#

24. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from San Francisco in 2015-2019: 130 (#119 most common destination from San Francisco)- Migration from Lubbock to San Francisco: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 130 to Lubbock

#23. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Killeen in 2015-2019: 144 (#51 most common destination from Killeen)- Migration from Lubbock to Killeen: 63 (#39 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 81 to Lubbock

#22. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 185 (#41 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Migration from Lubbock to Albuquerque: 442 (#7 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 257 to Albuquerque

#21. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Tulsa in 2015-2019: 208 (#26 most common destination from Tulsa)- Migration from Lubbock to Tulsa: 85 (#33 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 123 to Lubbock

#20. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Waco in 2015-2019: 208 (#9 most common destination from Waco)- Migration from Lubbock to Waco: 417 (#8 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 209 to Waco

#19. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 227 (#9 most common destination from Wichita Falls)- Migration from Lubbock to Wichita Falls: 50 (#50 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 177 to Lubbock

#18. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from San Angelo in 2015-2019: 229 (#7 most common destination from San Angelo)- Migration from Lubbock to San Angelo: 99 (#29 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 130 to Lubbock

#17. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Riverside in 2015-2019: 231 (#86 most common destination from Riverside)- Migration from Lubbock to Riverside: 220 (#15 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 11 to Lubbock

#16. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from McAllen in 2015-2019: 243 (#11 most common destination from McAllen)- Migration from Lubbock to McAllen: 15 (#88 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 228 to Lubbock

#15. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 281 (#8 most common destination from Las Cruces)- Migration from Lubbock to Las Cruces: 21 (#72 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 260 to Lubbock

#14. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Santa Fe in 2015-2019: 297 (#4 most common destination from Santa Fe)- Migration from Lubbock to Santa Fe: 54 (#46 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 243 to Lubbock

#13. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from College Station in 2015-2019: 313 (#7 most common destination from College Station)- Migration from Lubbock to College Station: 90 (#32 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 223 to Lubbock

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 316 (#113 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Migration from Lubbock to Los Angeles: 68 (#37 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 248 to Lubbock

#11. Laredo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Laredo in 2015-2019: 332 (#5 most common destination from Laredo)- Migration from Lubbock to Laredo: 0 (#143 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 332 to Lubbock

#10. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Midland in 2015-2019: 380 (#6 most common destination from Midland)- Migration from Lubbock to Midland: 393 (#9 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 13 to Midland

#9. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Abilene in 2015-2019: 406 (#5 most common destination from Abilene)- Migration from Lubbock to Abilene: 382 (#10 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 24 to Lubbock

#8. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from El Paso in 2015-2019: 491 (#17 most common destination from El Paso)- Migration from Lubbock to El Paso: 446 (#6 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 45 to Lubbock

#7. Odessa, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Odessa in 2015-2019: 581 (#5 most common destination from Odessa)- Migration from Lubbock to Odessa: 289 (#13 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 292 to Lubbock

#6. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Austin in 2015-2019: 876 (#19 most common destination from Austin)- Migration from Lubbock to Austin: 967 (#3 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 91 to Austin

#5. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Beaumont in 2015-2019: 1,150 (#3 most common destination from Beaumont)- Migration from Lubbock to Beaumont: 7 (#106 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 1,143 to Lubbock

#4. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Amarillo in 2015-2019: 1,643 (#2 most common destination from Amarillo)- Migration from Lubbock to Amarillo: 507 (#5 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 1,136 to Lubbock

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from San Antonio in 2015-2019: 1,776 (#5 most common destination from San Antonio)- Migration from Lubbock to San Antonio: 581 (#4 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 1,195 to Lubbock

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Houston in 2015-2019: 2,557 (#10 most common destination from Houston)- Migration from Lubbock to Houston: 1,544 (#2 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 1,013 to Lubbock

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Lubbock from Dallas in 2015-2019: 4,829 (#4 most common destination from Dallas)- Migration from Lubbock to Dallas: 3,409 (#1 most common destination from Lubbock)- Net migration: 1,420 to Lubbock

