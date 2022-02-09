Local Listings
More changes ahead of Frenship ISD bond spending

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Major changes are ahead at Frenship ISD as the district spends $300 million in bond money voters approved in 2020.

Starting in 2023 a new campus will open each year:

  • 2023 a fourth middle school
  • 2024, a ninth elementary
  • 2025, a second high school
New Middle School photos
New Middle School photos(Courtesy of Frenship ISD)

The fourth middle school will open next August. It is located between Alcove and Upland on 60th Street, not far from where the new middle school will be, the ninth elementary on 58th street.

Second Frenship High School
Second Frenship High School(Courtesy of Frenship ISD)

Superintendent Michelle McCord said later this year parents will have the opportunity to share input for zoning and naming each campus.

“So, beginning in September, October, we will present to the community at town hall meetings and such to the Board of Trustees first, what some different options are. And so we’ll be advertising that for parents, also we’ll be getting their feedback, they may come up with an idea that we hadn’t thought of,” McCord said.

New Campus Maps
New Campus Maps(Courtesy of Frenship ISD)

Renovations for the current high school have not begun. Mccord said the upgrades will bring it up to the same level as the new high school.

