Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by ‘legal issues’

Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory...
Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory ceremony after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The winners in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics still have not received their medals two days later because of what the IOC says are “legal issues.”

The ceremony to award gold to Russia, silver to the United States silver and bronze to Japan was not held as scheduled Tuesday.

Reporters asked the Kremlin about it amid speculation that gold medals won by six Russian skaters could be at risk.

“Let’s, for the sake of understanding, wait for some explanations either from our sports officials or from the IOC,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The IOC has not provided more information about the legal issues.

If any athlete and team were disqualified or had their results nullified, an appeal would likely follow, which could further delay the medals presentation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set up an office in Beijing to hear urgent cases during the Winter Games.

Canada placed fourth Monday and would be in line to be upgraded to the podium if another team were disqualified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
Nikkee D. Neel and Malachi Zarate
Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee, son killed while walking from crash scene
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 8, 2022 near 149th and University.
2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
One person died, another injured in a crash on Hwy. 70 in Lockney on Feb. 8, 2022.
DPS investigating fatal crash in Lockney
Sources say the Allsups's will be located in the old Arrogant Texas at the corner of Broadway...
Allsup’s officially coming to Lubbock

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire in South Lubbock.
Crews responding to house fire in South Lubbock
Memphis Restaurant Workers United protest after Starbucks fires Poplar/Highland store employees
Starbucks employees fired after announcing efforts to unionize in Memphis
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills....
Pfizer to study COVID-19 pill for kids
United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis earns long-awaited Olympics gold
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices