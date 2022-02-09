Reigning Olympic curling champs begin 2022 campaign with close win over Russia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though the opening contest for the U.S. men’s curling team was hectic throughout, the most-relaxing moment came with the last play as skip John Shuster guided his red stone comfortably to the center of the target (the “button”) for a 6-5 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Americans originally thought they may have claimed victory twenty minutes before. With a 5-4 lead in the tenth end, the men from Team USA thought their rock may have been closer to the center of the target (known in the sport as the “house”). After a brief measurement, the match continued as ROC’s stone was ruled to be just a few centimeters closer. While going into the extra end, Shuster & Company were in a favorable spot. Since they had the final throw (or the “hammer”), less anxiety was needed as the long-time captain landed the game-winning throw.

Up next for the United States is a gold medal rematch with Sweden. Ever since losing to the U.S. in PyeongChang, South Korea four years ago, the Swedes have won three consecutive world titles. The bout gets underway 12:05 a.m. CST at Beijing’s National Aquatics Centre, which is temporarily called the “Ice Cube”.

The squad, which also includes Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, and Chris Plys, has become somewhat of a pop-culture phenomenon in the last few years. Weeks ago, they became the subject of a new docuseries called “American Rock Stars,” which is now available on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Coverage of the 24th Winter Olympic Games can be seen on the network’s various platforms, including KCBD. Prime time coverage begins 7 p.m.

