TDCJ’s Montford Unit staff starts community outreach program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock prison staff is doing its part to make a difference in the community. Officers at Lubbock’s John Montford Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice have created a new community outreach program.

Lieutenant Kelton Goad says the support from employees has been overwhelming. Staffers are focused on supporting one Lubbock non-profit a month.

“We don’t really realize how much they do until you get there and you talk to them and you see exactly how much outreach they’re doing and what resources they need in order to get their jobs done,” Lt. Goad said.

So far, employees have raised nearly $500 worth of toys for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lubbock and served for “guest chef night” at Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest.

“Well, it was a good feeling, you know, feeling like we’re really doing something, when you get to see where it’s really going,” field training officer Deldra Lee said.

Right now, staffers are gathering donations through a can drive for the Children’s Home of Lubbock. Along with serving others, Lieutenant Goad says this is an opportunity for the community to get to know the Montford Unit’s correctional officers who protect the city.

“‘Cause, you’d be surprised how many people don’t even know that we’re out here. You know, they don’t even know there’s a prison here. So, this it’s a really good opportunity to give back to our community and also let them know that we’re here,” Lt. Goad said.

Goad says the goal is to get even more involved in the community, through things like feeding people experiencing homelessness or cleaning up a neighborhood park.

“Our goal is to make a change one organization at a time, one month at a time. So, like I said, we have all of these employees out here who just give everything that they have, and just making a huge change,” Goad said.

For this program, the unit doesn’t need help gathering donations or funds, they just need help finding more people to serve. If you know a cause they can support, you can reach out to Lieutenant Goad or Sergeant Ashley Hatchett, who helped start the program. You can call the Montford Unit’s main number - (806) 745-1021 - from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ask the operator for the warden secretary and they will leave a message for Goad and Hatchett to return your call.

