Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TDCJ’s Montford Unit staff starts community outreach program

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock prison staff is doing its part to make a difference in the community. Officers at Lubbock’s John Montford Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice have created a new community outreach program.

Lieutenant Kelton Goad says the support from employees has been overwhelming. Staffers are focused on supporting one Lubbock non-profit a month.

“We don’t really realize how much they do until you get there and you talk to them and you see exactly how much outreach they’re doing and what resources they need in order to get their jobs done,” Lt. Goad said.

So far, employees have raised nearly $500 worth of toys for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lubbock and served for “guest chef night” at Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest.

“Well, it was a good feeling, you know, feeling like we’re really doing something, when you get to see where it’s really going,” field training officer Deldra Lee said.

Right now, staffers are gathering donations through a can drive for the Children’s Home of Lubbock. Along with serving others, Lieutenant Goad says this is an opportunity for the community to get to know the Montford Unit’s correctional officers who protect the city.

“‘Cause, you’d be surprised how many people don’t even know that we’re out here. You know, they don’t even know there’s a prison here. So, this it’s a really good opportunity to give back to our community and also let them know that we’re here,” Lt. Goad said.

Goad says the goal is to get even more involved in the community, through things like feeding people experiencing homelessness or cleaning up a neighborhood park.

“Our goal is to make a change one organization at a time, one month at a time. So, like I said, we have all of these employees out here who just give everything that they have, and just making a huge change,” Goad said.

For this program, the unit doesn’t need help gathering donations or funds, they just need help finding more people to serve. If you know a cause they can support, you can reach out to Lieutenant Goad or Sergeant Ashley Hatchett, who helped start the program. You can call the Montford Unit’s main number - (806) 745-1021 - from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ask the operator for the warden secretary and they will leave a message for Goad and Hatchett to return your call.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Central Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue identifies woman who died in Friday fire
Nikkee D. Neel and Malachi Zarate
Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee, son killed while walking from crash scene
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 8, 2022 near 149th and University.
2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
One person died, another injured in a crash on Hwy. 70 in Lockney on Feb. 8, 2022.
DPS investigating fatal crash in Lockney

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/4/2022
Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights: Tuesday, February 8
Frenship
More changes ahead of Frenship ISD bond spending
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Former Lubbock news reporter becomes mother while husband competes in Winter Olympics
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Metros sending the most people to Lubbock