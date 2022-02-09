UIL suspends Roosevelt High School head basketball coach after rule violations

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Lubbock Roosevelt High School Head Basketball Coach Jim Miller was issued a five-game suspension in basketball. Miller was placed on two years probation and issued a public reprimand.

Blum High School was issued two years probation, a public reprimand and further evaluation of athletic department procedures reported to the State Executive Committee. Blum High School Head Cross Country Coach Chris Langston was issued two years probation and a public reprimand.

Anton High School Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover and Diana New Diana High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Colton Wager were both issued a public reprimand, one-year probation and will receive additional training.

