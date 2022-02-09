Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

UIL suspends Roosevelt High School head basketball coach after rule violations

Roosevelt hires Jim Miller as new AD
Roosevelt hires Jim Miller as new AD
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Lubbock Roosevelt High School Head Basketball Coach Jim Miller was issued a five-game suspension in basketball. Miller was placed on two years probation and issued a public reprimand.

Blum High School was issued two years probation, a public reprimand and further evaluation of athletic department procedures reported to the State Executive Committee. Blum High School Head Cross Country Coach Chris Langston was issued two years probation and a public reprimand.

Anton High School Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover and Diana New Diana High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Colton Wager were both issued a public reprimand, one-year probation and will receive additional training.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
Nikkee D. Neel and Malachi Zarate
Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee, son killed while walking from crash scene
2 people were seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 8, 2022 near 149th and University.
2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Metros sending the most people to Lubbock
One person died, another injured in a crash on Hwy. 70 in Lockney on Feb. 8, 2022.
DPS investigating fatal crash in Lockney

Latest News

Hicks Drops 50, Sets School Scoring Record in Chap Win
Hicks Drops 50, Sets School Scoring Record in Chap Win
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/4/2022
Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights: Tuesday, February 8
Tamyra Mensah-Stock won national titles for Wayland Baptist University in 2015 and 2017
WBU alum honored in Plainview, reflects on Olympic journey
The then-No. 14 Red Raiders outlasted West Virginia on the road Saturday to get just their...
Texas Tech climbs to No. 9 in AP Top 25 poll