Ups and downs of West Texas weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures won’t change much through Friday, but a notable drop will follow. As the temperature falls a few South Plains spots may see a few snow flurries.

This time of year, mornings typically are cold. This morning is no exception. Lows in the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Pleasant weather this afternoon with a sunny sky and a light breeze. Highs again will be in the 60s. The wind will be about 10 mph (a 5 to 15 mph range).

Clear and chilly this evening, then clear and cold overnight. Lows will range from the low 20s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low 30s in the southeastern viewing area.

Mostly sunny tomorrow with a slight breeze developing. High temperatures will range from around 60 degrees in the northwest to the mid-60s in the southeast. The cool northerly breeze will average near 15 mph (ranging from about 10 to 20 mph).

Sunny with a cold early morning and a seasonably warm, and windy, afternoon to close out the work week. Lubbock will begin Friday with a low near 30 degrees but a peak temperature near 70 degrees.

Snow flurries may fall on some South Plains communities early Saturday. If any do, the area most likely to see them is the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Accumulation and travel issues are not expected.

A cold wind will be sweeping across all our KCBD communities Saturday morning. Wind speeds will gradually diminish through the day, but even the afternoon will be very chilly. Highs will range from the mid-40s to low 50s. If you are outside and not dressed for conditions, you’ll be cold.

Lubbock Climatology

68°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. Ten degrees above the average high for the date, February 8. The record high for the date is 83° (set in 1951).

24° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s February 9 average low is 29° and the high 59°. The record low for the date is 0° (set in 1933) and the record high 83° (set in 1976).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for February is 0.12″. That’s 0.06″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.32″, which is 0.51″ below average for the year-to-date.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 6:26 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:36 AM CST. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:27 PM CST.

