You can have your ex’s name written on the bottom of a litter box for Valentine’s Day

For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.
By Emily Van de Riet and Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - With Valentine’s Day just days away, love may not be in the air for everyone.

The Nebraska Humane Society wants to help turn your “petty grudge into a wholesome donation for animals in need.”

For a donation, NHS will write the name of any former significant other at the bottom of a litter box for cats to “dump on your ex.” One name will cost you a $15 donation, and for a $100 donation, you can cover an entire litter box with 10 names.

NHS did stipulate one rule – you can only use the ex’s first name.

To sign up, click here.

