Caregivers needed in Lubbock

Family caregiver.
Family caregiver.(wsaw)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home Instead, a leading provider of in-home senior care, will host a hiring event on Thursday, February 17, to fill 20 permanent part-time and full-time positions in Lubbock.

Recent studies show that by 2050, the need for professional caregivers will more than double, from 703 to 1.5 billion, as more adults choose to age in the comfort of their own homes.

Professional caregivers have been essential workers during the pandemic, making the labor shortage in the industry direr. They provide care for patients with Alzheimer’s, companionship, meal prep, household help, personal care, transportation, and more. Dedicated caregivers build meaningful relationships and find rewarding jobs with opportunities to advance. These positions are strong building blocks for those interested in a career in healthcare.

The local office in Lubbock is hosting an in-person hiring event from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at 1010 Slide Road.

For more information about career opportunities, you may click on their website here.

