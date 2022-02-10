Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

No. 9 Red Raiders upset in Oklahoma

Overall record of 18-6, and 7-4 in Big 12

The Red Raiders host TCU at 3 p.m. Saturday

Lady Raiders fall to #16 Texas 61-56

Team now 9-13 on the season and 2-9 in Big 12

Team will now travel to Oklahoma State Saturday

Tip-off at 7 p.m.

Lubbock sales tax revenue up nearly 11%

city sales tax revenue already up more than a million dollars over this time last year

Lubbock has received almost 9-and-a-half million dollars in tax money

Statewide revenue is up more than 16 percent over the same time last year

Tensions continue between Russia and Ukraine

Conflict could lead to paying more at the pump

Oil prices in recent weeks have caused inflation

