Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

No. 9 Red Raiders upset in Oklahoma

  • Overall record of 18-6, and 7-4 in Big 12
  • The Red Raiders host TCU at 3 p.m. Saturday

Lady Raiders fall to #16 Texas 61-56

  • Team now 9-13 on the season and 2-9 in Big 12
  • Team will now travel to Oklahoma State Saturday
  • Tip-off at 7 p.m.

Lubbock sales tax revenue up nearly 11%

  • city sales tax revenue already up more than a million dollars over this time last year
  • Lubbock has received almost 9-and-a-half million dollars in tax money
  • Statewide revenue is up more than 16 percent over the same time last year

Tensions continue between Russia and Ukraine

  • Conflict could lead to paying more at the pump
  • Oil prices in recent weeks have caused inflation

KCBD's Daybreak Today - Thursday, Feb. 10
Daybreak Today 6am 2.10
