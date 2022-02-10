Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Baits

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Baits, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old male pit bull.

He is super sweet and spunky. Baits gets along well with other dogs and likes to play. He also loves to be petted. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stacy

