Lady Raiders fall to No. 16 Texas

Looking for their first sweep of Texas since 2013, the Lady Raiders battled all night with the...
Looking for their first sweep of Texas since 2013, the Lady Raiders battled all night with the 16th-ranked Longhorns, but they came up short, falling 61-56 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.(Adam Young, KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Looking for their first sweep of Texas since 2013, the Lady Raiders battled all night with the 16th-ranked Longhorns, but they came up short, falling 61-56 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech cut UT’s lead to two in the final minute.

Then down three with 12.5 seconds left, Lexi Hightower’s three was blocked and Texas gets a split with the Lady Raiders.

Vivian Gray led the way with 20 points. Bryn Gerlich added 11. Taylah Thomas scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Texas Tech suffers their sixth straight loss to drop to 9-13 on the season and 2-9 on Conference.

The Lady Raiders are at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. Saturday.




