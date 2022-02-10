Lifelong baseball fans debut new facility

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From the expansion of Little League fields across Lubbock to the Red Raiders’ seemingly annual trip to the College World Series, Lubbock’s baseball scene has been growing in the last twenty years. It’s grown so much, one group of lifelong baseball fans are giving back to their favorite sport.

“Knocksville” stands near 117th Street and Indiana Avenue. It’s in the same building previously built for other indoor sports.

“This is really kind of a state-of-the-art facility. It’s 20,000 square feet. We have this awesome indoor infield. We also have seven cages. Some of the other really cool things that we have here that we think people are going to be really excited about are video-simulation pitching machines, where you get real live game-like reps in a situation, where it’s just really fun and different than what you can get at most facilities,” said Chris Browning, who has been near the dugout his entire life- whether it be as a coaches son, player, or now a father.

“My Dad (Mike Browning) was the head baseball coach in Seminole, Texas for 34 years. Most coaches don’t get the opportunity to stay in one place for their entire career, but I grew up on the field. You hear about basketball kids being a ‘gym rat’, I was kind’ve a ‘field rat’. I have just been a fan of the game for really, my entire life.”

Knocksville’s founders opened their facilities to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning for a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Aspiring baseball and softball sluggers can go online and set up a training appointment.

“One of our big goals is first and foremost, to come in and just do a great job in Lubbock, Texas,” he said. “Lubbock has a great baseball and softball community, and we’re just really excited to be a part of that. We think that we’ve created a concept that can really kind of change the way facilities operate. One thing that’s just blown my mind as we’ve gotten more involved in this concept is how passionate this community is here.”

The facility will open to the public Saturday for an “Opening Day.” Fans and potential clients can meet the trainers and receive autographs from collegiate baseball players. Doors open 10 a.m. Saturday, and the event will go until 5 p.m.

