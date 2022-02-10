LPD seeks public’s help finding sex offenders with warrants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating sex offenders with active warrants for their arrest.

According to LPD, three individuals have absconded after warrants were issued. LPD is searching for 58 year-old Ricky Lee Middleton, 57 year-old Abel Gonzales, and 40 year-old Eric Quincy.

Police say investigators have gone through all avenues and are now asking for the public’s help in locating them.

