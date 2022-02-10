Local Listings
LPD seeks public’s help finding sex offenders with warrants

(From left to right:) 58 year-old Ricky Lee Middleton, 57 year-old Abel Gonzales, and 40...
(From left to right:) 58 year-old Ricky Lee Middleton, 57 year-old Abel Gonzales, and 40 year-old Eric Quincy.(Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating sex offenders with active warrants for their arrest.

According to LPD, three individuals have absconded after warrants were issued. LPD is searching for 58 year-old Ricky Lee Middleton, 57 year-old Abel Gonzales, and 40 year-old Eric Quincy.

Police say investigators have gone through all avenues and are now asking for the public’s help in locating them.

