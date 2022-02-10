Lubbock Fire Rescue salutes mechanic fighting advanced cancer on ‘miracle’ 45th birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - His caretakers said it was a “huge miracle” that Peter Gabaldon lived to see his 45th birthday, so to celebrate the occasion a grateful line of friends, family and Lubbock Fire Rescue colleagues paraded past his house to give their well wishes to a man fighting stage IV gastric cancer.

“In January of 2021, it was already pretty advanced when it was discovered,” Jayme Smith, Peter’s nurse from Hospice of the South Plains, said. “So initially, he just underwent lots and lots of treatments. Things just were not working out very well.”

Smith said he and his family chose to live his life in comfort and together.

“Some of the doctors said I wouldn’t make it this long, but I’m still here,” Gabaldon said.

Gabaldon spent several years as a mechanic with Lubbock Fire Rescue, an unsung hero behind the scenes.

“I couldn’t think of any better way to celebrate the miracle of his life on this 45th birthday than to have what he truly loved drive by and wish him best wishes and show that everyone loves him and is still supporting him and his family,” Smith said.

With his family by his side, Peter stood up out of his wheelchair at the end of his driveway after spotting the stream of Lubbock Fire Rescue trucks coming down the street.

“I give them all the respect,” Gabaldon told KCBD. “It was amazing. I wasn’t expecting that and it’s just shocking.”

His Lubbock Fire family believes he is also deserving of respect.

“We wanted to come out here, show support for Peter and really importantly, thank him for everything he’s done for Lubbock Fire Rescue and for the citizens of Lubbock,” Deputy Chief Rob Keinast said. “He and the other mechanics are quite literally what repairs and drives the engine for our fire department.”

It’s a job Peter hopes he could return to, but he’s taking things day by day.

“Working on those trucks, it was fun. It was great,” Gabaldon said. “I wish I could go back pretty soon. I hope I could go back. I miss it. I tell my wife and my daughter I’m ready to go back to work.”

Deputy Chief Keinast said it meant a lot to see Peter rise from his chair and believes there’s a way we can give back to the public servant.

“We’re praying for him every day and we asked the citizens of Lubbock to do the same,” Keinast said. “There’s definitely power in prayer. Miracles can happen and Peter and his family need prayers more than anything right now: prayers for a miracle, prayers for strength, prayers for understanding.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.