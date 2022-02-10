Lubbock police wrapping up targeted traffic enforcement around town
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are wrapping up a couple days of targeted traffic enforcement in the city, part of a crackdown to catch people speeding around town.
They were focusing on I-27 from the New Deal city limits down to 82nd Street, and the Brownfield Highway from the Wolfforth city limits up to the Idalou Highway.
You most likely saw them on the Loop, as well.
That operation ended Wednesday night.
The department notes it succeeded in stopping more speeders, including at least one driver doing more than a hundred miles per hour.
