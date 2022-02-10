No. 9 Red Raiders upset in Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 9th ranked Red Raiders couldn’t keep a five point halftime lead, falling on the road to Oklahoma 70-55 Wednesday night.

Kevin McCullar led the way with 12 points for the Red Raiders. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 11. Adonis Arms started for Tech and chipped in 7 points in his return to action.

Texas Tech drops to 18-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big 12.

They are now 2-5 in away games.

The Red Raiders host TCU at 3 p.m. Saturday.

