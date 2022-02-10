One more mild day, change on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather continues today. There is, however, a strong cold front on the way. In addition to colder air, it may bring a bit of snow to the KCBD viewing area.

Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine by midday. Winds will be a bit breezy around midday, otherwise light. Temperatures will peak near to slightly above average this afternoon. Not bad for February weather.

Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine by midday, winds will be similar to yesterday, and temperatures will peak near to slightly above average this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Clear and cold tonight but, once again, mild for the time of year. Lows again will be in the 20s and 30s.

One more day of slightly above average temperatures tomorrow. Friday will be sunny with a cold early morning and a seasonably warm, and windy, afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the early afternoon, from the low 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast. Winds will shift to the north and increase to about 20 to 30 mph.

Snow flurries may fall on some South Plains communities late Friday night into early Saturday. If any do, the area most likely to see them is the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Beyond a dusting on grassy areas in the northern viewing area, I don’t anticipate accumulation or travel issues.

A cold wind will be sweeping across all our KCBD communities Saturday morning. Wind speeds will gradually diminish through the day, but even the afternoon will be very chilly. Highs mostly will range from the upper 40s northwest to low 50s southeast.

If you are outside and not dressed for conditions Saturday morning, you’ll be cold.

Temperatures quickly rebound into the 60s Sunday afternoon.

I’m tracking what may be our next weather-maker. Keep an eye out for at least a chance of precipitation around the middle of next week. You can do that, of course, right here on our Weather Page. After closing this story just scroll down a bit to our forecast section. If you prefer, you can check it out in our free KCBD Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.