South Plains Kidney Foundation to host 2022 Medical Professional Symposium

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Kidney Foundation will host health care professionals at its 2022 Medical Professional Symposium to present the latest updates on kidney disease.

This activity has been designed for healthcare professionals; Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, Social Workers, Dietitians and others in the specialties of primary care, urology and nephrology. Certificate of Attendance will be awarded to all attendees.

ACTIVITY OBJECTIVES

At the conclusion of this activity, participants will be able to: Identify ways to advocate for Kidney Patients; Increased awareness of chronic kidney disease and end stage renal disease, referrals and treatments; Identify options and best practices for chronic kidney disease; and end stage renal disease patients.

Friday, February 18, 2022

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM CST

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center – Tech Campus

Lubbock, Texas

Kidney Disease Update 2022 - Medical Professional Symposium (KCBD)

