Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

South Plains Kidney Foundation to host 2022 Medical Professional Symposium

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Kidney Foundation will host health care professionals at its 2022 Medical Professional Symposium to present the latest updates on kidney disease.

Click here to RSVP

More information can be found below:

This activity has been designed for healthcare professionals; Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, Social Workers, Dietitians and others in the specialties of primary care, urology and nephrology. Certificate of Attendance will be awarded to all attendees.

ACTIVITY OBJECTIVES

At the conclusion of this activity, participants will be able to: Identify ways to advocate for Kidney Patients; Increased awareness of chronic kidney disease and end stage renal disease, referrals and treatments; Identify options and best practices for chronic kidney disease; and end stage renal disease patients.

Friday, February 18, 2022

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM CST

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center – Tech Campus

Lubbock, Texas

Kidney Disease Update 2022 - Medical Professional Symposium
Kidney Disease Update 2022 - Medical Professional Symposium(KCBD)
Kidney Disease Update 2022 - Medical Professional Symposium
Kidney Disease Update 2022 - Medical Professional Symposium(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin "Sarge" Summers, 69, was killed in a crash in Midland on Feb. 8, 2022.
Candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner from Lubbock killed in crash
Roosevelt hires Jim Miller as new AD
Roosevelt basketball coach suspended by UIL
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to heavy smoke in South Lubbock Wednesday morning.
2 people injured, 4 pets killed in South Lubbock house fire
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Metros sending the most people to Lubbock
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Former Lubbock news reporter becomes mother while husband competes in Winter Olympics

Latest News

Noon Notebook: 2022 Medical Professional Symposium
Noon Notebook: 2022 Medical Professional Symposium
KCBD News at Noon - 2/10/22
KCBD News at Noon - Thursday, Feb. 10
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 330 new cases on Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 81 new cases on Wednesday
Beth Pierce keeps family photos, including one of her sister Cynthia Pierce, at her Austin...
One of the hundreds of Texans who died in the 2021 winter storm was a Lubbock ex-hippie with a “brilliant, magical mind”