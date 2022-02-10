SPC Natatorium announces Sprint 2022 Swim Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains College Natatorium announced its Spring 2022 swim schedule. The public is encouraged to “dive” into a variety of classes and lessons.

MEMBERSHIP CHARGE SPC Staff, students, and Hockley county seniors No charge Fitness center members No charge (I.D. required) Full-time SPC staff family $75 yearly Single $75/$150 yearly Family (husband/wife/2 kids) $150 semester/$300 yearly ($25/50 for each additional child) Couple (husband/wife only) $100 semester/$200 yearly Guest fee (must be a member) $5

The swim schedule begins on Friday, January 18, and ends on Thursday, May 12.

The pool will close at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, March 11 through Friday, March 18 for Spring Break and on Thursday, April 14 through Sunday, April 17 for Easter.

Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 P.M. is lap swim only.

Recreational and lap swimming is available from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; and from 4:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Community classes run from Thursday, January 24th through Friday, May 6. Students need to register and pay in advance.

Classes Days Schedule EARLY BIRD SWIM (lap swimming only) Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:30 A.M. to 7:15 A.M. SHALLOW AND DEEP WATER AEROBICS (non-instructional) Monday, Wednesday, Friday 7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M. ARTHRITIS (instructional exercises to help joints and muscles) Monday, Wednesday Friday 8:00 A.M. to 8: 45 A.M. WATER AEROBICS (instructional program to improve strength and flexibility) Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

The SPC Natatorium is available for parties and rents for $150. The fee includes lifeguards for a two-hour party for up to 30 people. Parties must be reserved at least one week prior to the event by leaving a $50 deposit during open swim times. The balcony or outdoor patio may be used for refreshments. Party guests are responsible for clean-up.

