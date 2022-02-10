SPC Natatorium announces Sprint 2022 Swim Schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains College Natatorium announced its Spring 2022 swim schedule. The public is encouraged to “dive” into a variety of classes and lessons.
|MEMBERSHIP
|CHARGE
|SPC Staff, students, and Hockley county seniors
|No charge
|Fitness center members
|No charge (I.D. required)
|Full-time SPC staff family
|$75 yearly
|Single
|$75/$150 yearly
|Family (husband/wife/2 kids)
|$150 semester/$300 yearly ($25/50 for each additional child)
|Couple (husband/wife only)
|$100 semester/$200 yearly
|Guest fee (must be a member)
|$5
The swim schedule begins on Friday, January 18, and ends on Thursday, May 12.
The pool will close at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, March 11 through Friday, March 18 for Spring Break and on Thursday, April 14 through Sunday, April 17 for Easter.
Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 P.M. is lap swim only.
Recreational and lap swimming is available from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; and from 4:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Community classes run from Thursday, January 24th through Friday, May 6. Students need to register and pay in advance.
|Classes
|Days
|Schedule
|EARLY BIRD SWIM (lap swimming only)
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|6:30 A.M. to 7:15 A.M.
|SHALLOW AND DEEP WATER AEROBICS (non-instructional)
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday
|7:15 A.M. - 8:00 A.M.
|ARTHRITIS (instructional exercises to help joints and muscles)
|Monday, Wednesday Friday
|8:00 A.M. to 8: 45 A.M.
|WATER AEROBICS (instructional program to improve strength and flexibility)
|Tuesdays and Thursdays
|5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.
The SPC Natatorium is available for parties and rents for $150. The fee includes lifeguards for a two-hour party for up to 30 people. Parties must be reserved at least one week prior to the event by leaving a $50 deposit during open swim times. The balcony or outdoor patio may be used for refreshments. Party guests are responsible for clean-up.
For more information, click here.
