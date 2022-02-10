Staying safe after a crash; Texas DPS shares tips on how to get help

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night near Shallowater, 24-year-old Nikkee Neel and her 6-year-old son Malachi Zarate were walking away from a crash to get help, when they were hit by a car and killed.

Family and friends are hurting, including Nikkee’s co workers at Goodwill. They say she was a beautiful person and a wonderful mother with a big heart. They say Malachi had a beautiful smile, was full of love and happiness and loved his mom dearly. Flowers and a pinwheel now honor Nikkee and Malachi in the median of Highway 84, near where they died.

Texas DPS Sergeant Johnny Bures shared some reminders for how to stay safe after you’ve been in a crash.

“The safest thing is to make sure you have time and distance from the roadway. You don’t want to be right there close to the roadway or any roadway where other traffic could be coming,” Bures said.

Bures says after a crash, it’s important that you get a safe distance from the road and then call for help. He says out in the county in the dark, it can be hard to tell how far away and how fast cars are coming. If you’re driving, it can be hard to see people, animals and cars in the road.

“If there’s no lights, too, and maybe there’s no lights on your car, then you may want to try and safely let folks know that are coming up on it. ‘Hey we do have a vehicle that’s in the roadway over here.’ And then, hopefully they can be able to stop and help put their hazards on.”

If you lose your phone or it’s dead, and depending on how far away you are from help, you may start walking to find help. If you do, Bures says to stay far enough away from the road. If you drive up on a crash, he says to watch out for your fellow Texans and stop to help.

“And if all you can do is help them with a cell phone and a pair of hazard lights, then that’s a lot better than them sitting there in the dark with no cell phone, and no way to call for help.”

If you’re getting on the road, Bures says to let someone know before you take off and when you get home.

“The best thing to do to is if you know you’re going to be traveling, make sure that you have your phone charged before you leave, that you plug in that GPS before you take off, and that you have a charger with you too.”

Support has already been pouring in for this family as they mourn and plan a funeral. Malachi’s father, Eric Hernandez, wants the community to know how much that support means to him. The public can assist with funeral expenses by donating directly to Grace Funeral Care by calling 806-636-0040.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.