Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech researchers create ‘ultrafast’ COVID test

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech researchers are set to change the game for COVID-19 testing.

Back in 2020, we brought you the early prototype for the “ultrafast rapid covid test.” Now it’s in the final stages of emergency use authorization.

“You could drive thru, apply your saliva and before you leave, get your results in a shorter time than ordering a burger at McDonalds,” Researcher Gerri Botte said.

Botte and a graduate student are using electricity to detect COVID protein spikes.

It’s already proving effective. Developers used the rare technology to test students at the Performing Arts Center.

Botte estimates they were testing around 400 students per week in the fall. They set up testing machines to collect saliva and quickly gave students their results.

The device is in the final stages of FDA emergency use authorization here in the US. Botte is also taking it to the European Union, traveling to Germany soon to share the technology.

“We’re gonna have a big display in a biomedical company over there, hopefully will come back with better news, more results,” Botte said.

Once the FDA knows it can keep up with demand, it could hit the market in coming months.

And their next innovation is already on the horizon. Botte is submitting a research paper for peer review claiming the technology can detect COVID in the air.

“Depending on the size of the room, we could monitor everything every five to 10 minutes, and be able to test in a room like this continuously, every five minutes,” Botte said.

Researchers have been trying to shrink the device so it could be used as attachment to your phone. Botte said that is still in the works, but has been put on hold due to supply shortages.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin "Sarge" Summers, 69, was killed in a crash in Midland on Feb. 8, 2022.
Candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner from Lubbock killed in crash
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Metros sending the most people to Lubbock
One person died, another injured in a crash on Hwy. 70 in Lockney on Feb. 8, 2022.
DPS identifies victim in deadly Lockney crash
Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
Nikkee D. Neel and Malachi Zarate
Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee, son killed while walking from crash scene

Latest News

Logo for Buckner of Lubbock
The Love is Health Fair opens to the community
As some states plan to lift school mask mandates, the CDC says nationwide COVID numbers aren't...
Mask mandates mixed for schools amid warnings from CDC
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Former Lubbock news reporter becomes mother while husband competes in Winter Olympics
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Some school mask mandates ending as new COVID cases drop