Three Red Raiders receive NFL Combine invites

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Three Texas Tech football letterwinners received formal invitations to the NFL Training Combine Wednesday as the Red Raiders will be represented by offensive lineman Dawson Deaton, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive back DaMarcus Fields.

This is the third-consecutive year and the fourth time in the past five years where Texas Tech will have three players make the trip to Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine that is regularly attended by coaches and scouts from all 32 teams. The combine will run March 1-7 from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL Combine is essentially a job interview for many potential draftees as players are asked to participate in a series of drills such as the bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and shuttle run. The on-field drills combine with a rigorous slate of meetings with team executives and medical staffs.

The draft process began in earnest for both Deaton and Fields after Texas Tech’s victory in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl as the two began preparing for the combine and last week’s East-West Shrine Game. The pair accounted for 84 starts during their Red Raider careers with Fields earning the nod 49 times at cornerback and Deaton with 35 of his own, respectively.

Ezukanma, meanwhile, declared for the NFL Draft prior to the Liberty Bowl, foregoing his final two seasons of eligibility in the process after developing into one of the top wide receivers in recent history. A two-time All-Big 12 honoree, Ezukanma caught 138 passes for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns during his Red Raider career, leading the Red Raiders in receiving yards each of the past three seasons.

Ezukanma, who was only the third Red Raider since 1951 to lead the team in receiving yards over three-consecutive yards, will return to Lubbock alongside the rest of Texas Tech’s other draft-eligible letterwinners on March 31 for the annual Pro Day event in the Sports Performance Center.

All three Red Raiders will look to hear their name called with the NFL Draft commences April 28-30 from Las Vegas, Nevada. Both ESPN and NFL Network will carry the draft live over all three days.

