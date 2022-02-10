Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Three Red Raiders receive NFL Combine invites

Three Texas Tech football letterwinners received formal invitations to the NFL Training Combine...
Three Texas Tech football letterwinners received formal invitations to the NFL Training Combine Wednesday as the Red Raiders will be represented by offensive lineman Dawson Deaton, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive back DaMarcus Fields.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Three Texas Tech football letterwinners received formal invitations to the NFL Training Combine Wednesday as the Red Raiders will be represented by offensive lineman Dawson Deaton, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive back DaMarcus Fields.

This is the third-consecutive year and the fourth time in the past five years where Texas Tech will have three players make the trip to Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine that is regularly attended by coaches and scouts from all 32 teams. The combine will run March 1-7 from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL Combine is essentially a job interview for many potential draftees as players are asked to participate in a series of drills such as the bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and shuttle run. The on-field drills combine with a rigorous slate of meetings with team executives and medical staffs.

The draft process began in earnest for both Deaton and Fields after Texas Tech’s victory in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl as the two began preparing for the combine and last week’s East-West Shrine Game. The pair accounted for 84 starts during their Red Raider careers with Fields earning the nod 49 times at cornerback and Deaton with 35 of his own, respectively.

Ezukanma, meanwhile, declared for the NFL Draft prior to the Liberty Bowl, foregoing his final two seasons of eligibility in the process after developing into one of the top wide receivers in recent history. A two-time All-Big 12 honoree, Ezukanma caught 138 passes for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns during his Red Raider career, leading the Red Raiders in receiving yards each of the past three seasons.

Ezukanma, who was only the third Red Raider since 1951 to lead the team in receiving yards over three-consecutive yards, will return to Lubbock alongside the rest of Texas Tech’s other draft-eligible letterwinners on March 31 for the annual Pro Day event in the Sports Performance Center.

All three Red Raiders will look to hear their name called with the NFL Draft commences April 28-30 from Las Vegas, Nevada. Both ESPN and NFL Network will carry the draft live over all three days.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin "Sarge" Summers, 69, was killed in a crash in Midland on Feb. 8, 2022.
Candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner from Lubbock killed in crash
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Metros sending the most people to Lubbock
One person died, another injured in a crash on Hwy. 70 in Lockney on Feb. 8, 2022.
DPS identifies victim in deadly Lockney crash
Lubbock Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with moderate injuries Monday...
Police identify teen injured in late Monday shooting
Nikkee D. Neel and Malachi Zarate
Goodwill mourns death of Lubbock employee, son killed while walking from crash scene

Latest News

Looking for their first sweep of Texas since 2013, the Lady Raiders battled all night with the...
Lady Raiders fall to No. 16 Texas
The then-No. 14 Red Raiders outlasted West Virginia on the road Saturday to get just their...
Texas Tech climbs to No. 9 in AP Top 25 poll
Source: KCBD Video
Lady Raiders fall to Kansas State
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders dropped their fifth game in a row on Saturday, falling to Kansas...
Lady Raiders comeback falls short at Kansas State