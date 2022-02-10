Warmth and wind tomorrow will bring changes Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bit warmer on Friday with highs in the 60s across the South Plains, but our next cold front will bring the potential for snow and colder temps Saturday.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Staying dry overnight tonight with clear skies. Winds will die down as the sun sets and temps will remain mild, with most of us above freezing overnight.

Sunny tomorrow morning, quickly warming up. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer tomorrow than they were this afternoon. On the downside, winds will crank up tomorrow afternoon as a cold front pushes south from the Texas panhandle. Winds will turn from the southwest to the north and peak around 20-25 mph, with some gusts even stronger.

We could also see a very light dusting of snow early Saturday morning as some moisture filters in behind that front. Accumulation will be light to none and this actvity looks to be mainly for the north and northwest of the viewing area. Any snow that does stick to the ground will melt quickly by Saturday afternoon as temps climb into the 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be a bit lighter Saturday but still a bit breezy from the north.

Rebounding temps for Super bowl Sunday. Highs back in the 60s as we dry out and see lots of sunshine. The perfect afternoon for yard games and grilling before the game!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.