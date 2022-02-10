Local Listings
Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron dies at 81

Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron has passed away.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron has passed away.

He died early Thursday morning, according to the Yoakum County Clerk’s office. Judge Barron served Yoakum County for more than 40 years.

Judge Barron was elected Commissioner of Precinct 3 in 1977 and retired in 2001. He served as County Judge since 2007.

“He was the kindest, caring man,” County Commissioner Darla Welch shared. “He was a very, very fair judge and treated everybody equally. He loved people,” she said. Many who worked with Judge Barron referred to him as their ‘work dad’ Welch added.

Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Plains Monday, Feb. 14 at 10:00 am.

In 2013, Judge Barron was featured in the Texas County Progress ‘A Week in the Life… of a Texas County Judge’.

He was 81-years-old.

The following post was shared to the Yoakum County Facebook page:

Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron passed away early this morning. With his years of service as County Judge and County...

Posted by Yoakum County on Thursday, February 10, 2022

