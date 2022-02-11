14 Slaton ISD teachers earn designations awarded by the state

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton ISD announced that 14 teachers have earned designations awarded by the state through the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA).

The TIA was established through House Bill 3 in 2019 as a realistic pathway for top teachers to earn six-figure salaries and to help attract and retain effective teachers.

Stephanie Kieth, SISD Director of Curriculum and Instruction, says “we have worked hard to assure all of our Tiger classroom teachers are eligible for TIA and we give 100% of the designated funds to our teachers. The state allows districts to retain up to 10% of the funds for ancillary expenses but we know how hard our teachers work and they deserve to get all of the money.”

The 2020-2021 school year was Slaton ISD’s first data capture year and teachers were informed about the award on Wednesday. This significant award is earned through student growth measures, teacher evaluation scores, and teacher attendance.

“The validity and reliability of measuring student growth standards with pre and post-assessments gave us the flexibility to allow for the inclusion of all eligible teachers” stated Kieth.

These cash awards are given annually for five consecutive years. Jim Andrus, Superintendent of SISD, said “Awards ranging from $6,472 to $25,497 is truly a game-changer for our teachers. Knowing that 14% of our classroom teachers qualified in our first year of participation is very encouraging. We take great pride in supporting our outstanding teachers. This is just one more validation of the great work they do with students.”

Teachers can earn three different designations within the TIA framework.

“In Slaton, a teacher who earns a ‘Recognized’ designation can earn up to $7,049. An ‘Exemplary’ teacher can earn up to $14,098 and a ‘Master’ teacher can earn up to $25,497. With our 14 teachers who earned designations that equates to $170,402 per year of extra income for the next 5 years,” Andrus explained.

The local designation system that enables school districts to participate in the TIA is selected through a collaborative effort in each district. Local stakeholders determine the pathway that best fits their values. “Slaton ISD now has an approved process that is validated for the next 5 years by designating excellence in the classroom within a calibrated system. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of education in Slaton” stated Kieth.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.