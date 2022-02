LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At 7:05 this evening, LPD responded to a call about a silver pickup that broke a fence and ended up in a residential yard near North Hyden Avenue and Erskine Street.

N. Hyden Ave. and Erskine St. (Aric Mitchell)

Two individuals suffered moderate injuries.

This is a developing story, while traffic isn’t being diverted, be advised to avoid this area.

