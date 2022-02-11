Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police: 5 officers hurt, 1 woman critical, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home

Police respond to a home amid a standoff with a suspect in Phoenix. Gunfire is heard. (Source: KPHO)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly, KPHO staff, Gray News staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – Phoenix Police said five officers and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting and standoff at a home in south Phoenix early Friday morning, around 2 a.m.

KPHO crews on the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital.

Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers...
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers were injured, and the situation is ongoing.(Source: KPHO)

Video of the suspect involved in the standoff show him holding a baby while he was engaging with officers. Police said that baby was found unharmed.

“There was a baby in the home who was at some point placed in a carrier and placed outside. As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Phoenix Police confirmed one woman, who officers were assisting, remains in critical condition. Three officers have been brought to Banner University Medical Center for treatment.

The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer, Tyler Moldovan, was shot eight times, including once to the the head.

“If I seem upset, it’s because I am,” Williams said, emphasizing the struggles and safety concerns law enforcement officials face every single day.

As of 7 a.m. police said that the situation was “resolved” and that there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Hyden Ave. and Erskine St.
2 injured after pickup crashes into home in NW Lubbock
Roosevelt hires Jim Miller as new AD
Roosevelt basketball coach suspended by UIL
Lubbock police are wrapping up a couple days of targeted traffic enforcement in the city, part...
Lubbock police wrapping up targeted traffic enforcement around town
Beth Pierce keeps family photos, including one of her sister Cynthia Pierce, at her Austin...
One of the hundreds of Texans who died in the 2021 winter storm was a Lubbock ex-hippie with a “brilliant, magical mind”
Marvin "Sarge" Summers, 69, was killed in a crash in Midland on Feb. 8, 2022.
Candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner from Lubbock killed in crash

Latest News

Lubbock's sky captured by the KCBD TowerCam about a half-hour before sunrise Wednesday.
Snow returning to the South Plains
Bodycam footage captures as police and a passerby rescuing a teen who fell through the ice....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers fall through ice while rescuing teen
Bodycam footage captures as police and a passerby rescuing teen who fell through ice. (Source:...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers fall through ice while rescuing teens
A suspect is seen cuffed at the scene of a shooting in Phoenix.
RAW: Police respond to shooting, suspect cuffed in Phoenix