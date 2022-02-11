City working to close ‘loophole’ in Lubbock Impact Fee ordinance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has started the process to update the Impact Fee ordinance to address the lack of provisions regarding new annexations, which could allow a developer in a new annexation to avoid contributing to the revenue stream for city services.

“We do not have language that automatically addresses additional annexation,” Thomas Payne, chairperson of the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, told the City Council. “That left a loophole and an opportunity that if, for example, if the land were annexed and the developer had an apartment site buyer at the ready, that track could be sold and a permit applied for before that newly annexed area could be included into collection of impact fees.”

The process to develop Impact Fees began in 2019 when the City Council approved a contract with Kimley Horn and Associates to produce a study and work with the CIAC and city staff to implement the fees. The ordinance was eventually adopted in October of 2020.

“I don’t think I’m the only one on this dais that’s a little frustrated by the fact that somebody with a pedigree like this consulting firm, who we do lots of business with, would miss something like this,” Mayor Dan Pope said during the council meeting Tuesday.

The CIAC presented a semi-annual report to the Council at the February 8 meeting, which recommended the changes to the 2020 Roadway, Wastewater, and Water Impact Fee Study and ordinance, ensuring any new annexed land would be included in a nearby service area, which collects the Impact Fees to offset some costs of building roadway, water or wastewater infrastructure necessitated by the new development.

“With the areas that are being annexed, the intent was not to get out of paying impact fees, that was not what the goal was,” City Engineer Mike Keenum said. “We’re just trying to shore up that that’s not a possibility and closing that loophole, if you will.”

Keenum said new annexations weren’t expected because changes in state law have made it harder for municipalities to involuntarily annex. He told KCBD the recent annexations have been requested by the landowner.

“We didn’t anticipate all these voluntary annexations coming in and there is no mechanism for those new annexed areas to automatically come in and be assessed the impact fees,” Keenum said. “That would be the loopholes, that they would come in and they’re outside of the existing service areas. We’ve got to do the re-study, to draw those in and then change the ordinance to have language that, if we have annexations in the future, those will automatically come in to the adjacent service area matching what state law requirements are.”

The implementation of Roadway Impact Fees began June 1, 2021. Water and Wastewater Impact Fees will be implemented June 1, 2022. However, the council set the rates for water and wastewater at $0, believing current revenue streams are adequate.

Developments platted prior to June 2021 were given until June 2022 to obtain a building permit and would not required to pay the Impact Fees.

“As of January 6, we had collected about $27,000, total,” Keenum said. “As of the end of January, we had collected like $203,000, so we had a big chunk that come in the month of January. We will continue to see those fees come in as new projects come on and then after June 1, we’ll see that kind of ramping up. It’s been a slow start, which we expected. After June of this year, everybody will be eligible for impact fees.”

To view the February 8 meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.