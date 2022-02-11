Beam raising for Hope Tower

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “A beam raising gives us the opportunity to pray over and bless our new tower as we raise the last steel beam into place.”

With that premise, the local leaders joined health care professionals from Covenant and generous supporters from the community as they signed the beam with their own special message before it was lifted into place, earlier today.

Hope Tower Beam (KCBD)

The event took place at 10:30 A.M. in the West parking garage of Covenant Medical Center.

The 200,00 square-foot tower will house about 150 beds. This expansion at Covenant Medical Center will house an inpatient facility to treat orthopedic trauma, spinal damage, and perform brain surgery.

The Executive Director of Covenant Health, Kelly McDaniel said “Covenant’s been short of beds for quite some time and this will give us the ability to provide more care to the region, not just to Lubbock, but to the whole region we serve, which is West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, so it just gives us a lot more capacity to serve the needs of the community.”

The hospital is expected to start treating patients at Hope Tower by the fall of 2023.

