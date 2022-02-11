Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Beam raising for Hope Tower

Hope Tower Beam signing
Hope Tower Beam signing(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “A beam raising gives us the opportunity to pray over and bless our new tower as we raise the last steel beam into place.”

With that premise, the local leaders joined health care professionals from Covenant and generous supporters from the community as they signed the beam with their own special message before it was lifted into place, earlier today.

Hope Tower Beam
Hope Tower Beam(KCBD)

The event took place at 10:30 A.M. in the West parking garage of Covenant Medical Center.

The 200,00 square-foot tower will house about 150 beds. This expansion at Covenant Medical Center will house an inpatient facility to treat orthopedic trauma, spinal damage, and perform brain surgery.

The Executive Director of Covenant Health, Kelly McDaniel said “Covenant’s been short of beds for quite some time and this will give us the ability to provide more care to the region, not just to Lubbock, but to the whole region we serve, which is West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, so it just gives us a lot more capacity to serve the needs of the community.”

The hospital is expected to start treating patients at Hope Tower by the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Hyden Ave. and Erskine St.
1 injured after pickup crashes into home in NW Lubbock
Roosevelt hires Jim Miller as new AD
Roosevelt basketball coach suspended by UIL
Lubbock police are wrapping up a couple days of targeted traffic enforcement in the city, part...
Lubbock police wrapping up targeted traffic enforcement around town
Beth Pierce keeps family photos, including one of her sister Cynthia Pierce, at her Austin...
One of the hundreds of Texans who died in the 2021 winter storm was a Lubbock ex-hippie with a “brilliant, magical mind”
Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron has passed away.
Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron dies at 81

Latest News

Slaton ISD teachers cash in on state incentives
14 Slaton ISD teachers earn designations awarded by the state
‘Voices of Service’ in Lubbock March 6
Military music group ‘Voices of Service’ to perform in Lubbock March 6
Capital Federal Credit Union will hold a grand opening on Feb. 11, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Capital Federal Credit Union opens in Lubbock to serve underserved communities
Love Conquers Alz campaign
Love conquers Alz