Bob Saget death stirs interest in head trauma

By Karin McCay
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bob Saget, the beloved dad on ‘Full House’, was found dead in a Florida hotel room a month ago. An autopsy indicates head trauma was the cause of death with no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The family says Sage hit his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

At the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, Dr. John Norbury is a physiatrist and associate professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He specializes in the study of head injuries.

So, I asked him if Saget’s death means that sleep is dangerous after a head injury. The answer is — it depends.

“I think that when people are by themselves, that’s when the danger comes,” Dr. Norbury said. If you are alone and suffer a head injury, Dr. Norbury says call a neighbor or friend and tell them.

“Sometimes when folks have brain injuries, the person might not notice that there’s a change, confusion, drowsiness, trouble with balance, blurry vision or difficulty hearing or even fluid coming from the nose or ears,” he said. “Any of those symptoms would indicate a need for medical attention, especially if that person is also taking blood thinners.”

“They’re more likely to have bleeding in the brain. And that can lead to a much worse outcome and a much more sever injury. That is something that would make it a better idea to call your physician or go to the emergency department,” he explained.

So what about children who may run into something or suffer a head injury in sports?

Dr. Norbury says in the case of a child’s developing brain, the effects of a brain injury may show up much later, but disguised as something else.

“A child may have difficulty concentrating at school or trouble sleeping or a depressed mood,” he said. “And often these children will be labeled with attention deficit disorder, depression or something like that, when in fact, the underlying cause is a brain injury or repeated concussions.”

Bottom line, Dr. Norbury says head injuries are not something to brush aside. Tell a friend what happened or consult your health care provider to come up with the right plan to manage it in the safest way.

Dr. Norbury added to be sure that you and the people you love are wearing seat belts and helmets as needed because those are excellent ways to prevent a brain injury.

