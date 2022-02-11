Christy Martinez to announce candidacy for District 1 Lubbock City Council

Provided by Christy Martinez-Garcia for Dist. 1 Campaign

Christy Martinez will announce her candidacy to represent residents and business owners of District 1 for the Lubbock City Council, Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Christy’s experience includes working for the City of Lubbock as a Public Information Officer handling and participating in successful public affairs projects like the FEMA Project Impact, the Census Complete Count Committee, the Citizen’s Survey, and the City’s Y2K campaign, to name a few. She established the City Speakers Bureau to connect city staff to citizens and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.

Christy is currently the founder and owner of the popular city-wide publication Latino Lubbock Magazine, which centralizes news and information for readers of all backgrounds.

Christy grew up in the Arnett Benson neighborhood and is a graduate of Texas Tech University. She believes in service above self and has remained connected to the needs of families in District 1, she strives to offer solutions and secure resources including writing grants for public programs.

In working for Los Hermanos Familia, a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening families and building community, Christy has worked collectively with schools, churches, and organizations to improve opportunities and the quality of life for youth and families.

Christy believes in balance. She is committed to advocating for the district to improve the city’s understanding and responsiveness to social inequities and to the needs of District 1 and the community at large. Christy plans to work with city departments, including the Lubbock Police, to continue their efforts of connecting with residents to work collectively to address issues.

In addition, Christy supports downtown growth and advocates for local businesses to improve the economic conditions of District 1, which she believes is a win-win for businesses and residents alike.

The announcement will be made Tuesday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. at City Hall in the city council chambers, located at 1314 Ave. K.

