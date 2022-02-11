Daybreak Today Friday Morning brief

Local Listings
By Bobby Benally
Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 people hospitalized after truck vs. home crash

  • Crash was Thursday night near North Hyden and Erskine
  • Unknown if the injured were in the truck or the home

Summit Duplex fire update from last week

  • Duplex fire caused by gasoline stored in living room
  • 55 year old Carlene Mendoza died in the hospital after being found lying in the bathroom
  • Investigation still on-going

Yoakum County Judge has passed away

  • Judge Jim Barron died yesterday at the age of 81
  • Barron served as judge for the past 15 years and prior to that he was a county commissioner for 24 years
  • Services are scheduled for 10 Monday morning at First Baptist Church in Plains

TTU Men’s and Women’s Basketball back on the court tomorrow

  • Men will host TCU at 3pm inside the USA
  • Lady Raiders will be in Stillwater to play Oklahoma State at 7pm

