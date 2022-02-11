Daybreak Today Friday Morning brief
Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
2 people hospitalized after truck vs. home crash
- Crash was Thursday night near North Hyden and Erskine
- Unknown if the injured were in the truck or the home
Summit Duplex fire update from last week
- Duplex fire caused by gasoline stored in living room
- 55 year old Carlene Mendoza died in the hospital after being found lying in the bathroom
- Investigation still on-going
Yoakum County Judge has passed away
- Judge Jim Barron died yesterday at the age of 81
- Barron served as judge for the past 15 years and prior to that he was a county commissioner for 24 years
- Services are scheduled for 10 Monday morning at First Baptist Church in Plains
TTU Men’s and Women’s Basketball back on the court tomorrow
- Men will host TCU at 3pm inside the USA
- Lady Raiders will be in Stillwater to play Oklahoma State at 7pm
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.