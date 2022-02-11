Daybreak Today Friday Morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 people hospitalized after truck vs. home crash

Crash was Thursday night near North Hyden and Erskine

Unknown if the injured were in the truck or the home

Summit Duplex fire update from last week

Duplex fire caused by gasoline stored in living room

55 year old Carlene Mendoza died in the hospital after being found lying in the bathroom

Investigation still on-going

Yoakum County Judge has passed away

Judge Jim Barron died yesterday at the age of 81

Barron served as judge for the past 15 years and prior to that he was a county commissioner for 24 years

Services are scheduled for 10 Monday morning at First Baptist Church in Plains

TTU Men’s and Women’s Basketball back on the court tomorrow

Men will host TCU at 3pm inside the USA

Lady Raiders will be in Stillwater to play Oklahoma State at 7pm

