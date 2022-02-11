Fallen Sgt. Josh Bartlett to be honored in D.C. during National Police Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fallen Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander will be honored at the National Peace Officer memorial in Washington, D.C. on May 13.

Sgt. Joshua Bartlett died in the line of duty on July 15, 2021 during an hours-long standoff in Levelland.

On Monday, Lubbock County Commissioners will consider whether to send staff from LSO to attend the memorial in his honor.

Each year, names of first responders killed in the line of duty are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Memorial. Those names are then read aloud during its Candlelight Vigil. The 34th annual vigil will take place during National Police week, among other live, in-person events from May 11 through the 16.

Levelland Police Sgt. Shawn Wilson was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital during that standoff. Wilson was released from a rehab facility two weeks later.

The accused shooter has been federally charged for assault of a peace officer. He has also been charged with capital murder in district court.

