Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Delay ahead for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday put the brakes on their push to speed Pfizer’s COVID-19 to children under 5, creating major uncertainty about how soon the shots could become available.

The Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply for authorization of extra-low doses of its vaccine for the youngest children before studies were even finished — citing the toll the omicron variant has taken on children.

Next week, FDA advisers were supposed to publicly debate if youngsters should starting getting two shots before it’s clear if they’d actually need a third.

But Friday, the FDA reversed course and said it had become clear it needed to wait for data on how well that third shot works for this age group. Pfizer said in a statement that it expected the data by early April.

FDA’s vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said he hoped parents would understand that the decision to delay was part of the agency’s careful review and high scientific standards.

“We take our responsibility for reviewing these vaccines very seriously because we’re parents as well,” Marks told reporters during a teleconference.

Pfizer’s early data showed two of the extra-low doses were safe for kids under 5 and strong enough to give good protection to babies as young as 6 months. But once tots reached the preschool age -- the 2- to 4-year-olds -- two shots didn’t rev up enough immunity.

And a study of a third dose isn’t finished yet -- meaning the FDA was considering whether to authorize two shots for now with potentially a third cleared later, something highly unusual.

Friday, the FDA didn’t say exactly what new data Pfizer was providing except that it involved the critical issue of a third dose.

“We believe additional information regarding evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of our decision-making,” the agency said in a statement.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Hyden Ave. and Erskine St.
2 injured after pickup crashes into home in NW Lubbock
Roosevelt hires Jim Miller as new AD
Roosevelt basketball coach suspended by UIL
Lubbock police are wrapping up a couple days of targeted traffic enforcement in the city, part...
Lubbock police wrapping up targeted traffic enforcement around town
Beth Pierce keeps family photos, including one of her sister Cynthia Pierce, at her Austin...
One of the hundreds of Texans who died in the 2021 winter storm was a Lubbock ex-hippie with a “brilliant, magical mind”
Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron has passed away.
Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron dies at 81

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.
Restaurant owner helps deliver baby on Miami roadside
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade in days
Harris County election workers process and sort mail-in ballots at NRG stadium on Oct. 5, 2020.
Hundreds of mail-in ballots are being returned to Texas voters because they don’t comply with new voting law
Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past