KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Manly

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Manly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a pit mix who loves to cuddle.

Manly is super smart. He know commands and gets along well with other dogs. He would do well in a family with kids because he likes to play — but calms down if you tell him to. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Baits

