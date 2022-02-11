KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Manly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Manly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a pit mix who loves to cuddle.

Manly is super smart. He know commands and gets along well with other dogs. He would do well in a family with kids because he likes to play — but calms down if you tell him to. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

