Levelland man sentenced after 2021 carjacking guilty plea

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man who pleaded guilty to carjacking in 2021, accused of kicking in the door to a Lubbock house and punching a woman in the face, has been sentenced in federal court.

According to the factual resume, 35-year-old Justin Lee Solano admitted on April 12, 2021 he kicked in the front door to an ex-girlfriend’s home. He approached her, punched her in the face and demanded she leave with him. He pulled her towards the door. She resisted and he threatened to harm her if she didn’t leave with him.

He forced her out of the house and into a vehicle. He took the keys from her and drove away with her in the vehicle.

Investigators say Solano forced the woman into a vehicle and took the keys from her then drove away with her inside the car.

A friend called police during the encounter, so police quickly found the vehicle speeding away from the residence.

The vehicle was stopped and he was taken out of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The woman was in the passenger seat with noticeable swelling on the right side of her face and was “visibly frightened, nervous, and shaken by the incident.”

In October, Solano took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to carjacking. In February, Solano was sentenced to 180 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

He is not listed as being in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of this report.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.