Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Love conquers Alz

By Karin McCay
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the nicest things you can do for Valentine’s Day is show love to someone living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Now, thanks to a program underway by the Alzheimer’s Association and supported by WesTex Federal Credit Union, this is so easy.

We’re all asked to donate $10 dollars to the “Love Conquers Alz” campaign.

For that donation, a handmade valentine will be delivered to someone with dementia in a nursing home in Lubbock or this area. But hurry - Valentine’s is this Monday, and that’s the deadline for this heartfelt effort.

You can make your donation at this link.

Love Conquers Alz campaign
Love Conquers Alz campaign(WesTex Federal Credit Union)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvin "Sarge" Summers, 69, was killed in a crash in Midland on Feb. 8, 2022.
Candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner from Lubbock killed in crash
Roosevelt hires Jim Miller as new AD
Roosevelt basketball coach suspended by UIL
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to heavy smoke in South Lubbock Wednesday morning.
2 people injured, 4 pets killed in South Lubbock house fire
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Metros sending the most people to Lubbock
45-year-old Oscar Pena Cerna, photo from 2022
Father sentenced to 12 years for helping son hide body of murder victim

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 70 new cases on Thursday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 70 new cases on Thursday
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
SPC Natatorium announces Sprint 2022 Swim Schedule
Family caregiver.
Caregivers needed in Lubbock
Ultrafast COVID test
Texas Tech researchers create ‘ultrafast’ COVID test