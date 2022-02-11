Love conquers Alz
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the nicest things you can do for Valentine’s Day is show love to someone living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
Now, thanks to a program underway by the Alzheimer’s Association and supported by WesTex Federal Credit Union, this is so easy.
We’re all asked to donate $10 dollars to the “Love Conquers Alz” campaign.
For that donation, a handmade valentine will be delivered to someone with dementia in a nursing home in Lubbock or this area. But hurry - Valentine’s is this Monday, and that’s the deadline for this heartfelt effort.
You can make your donation at this link.
