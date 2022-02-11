Snow returning to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s wind will bring a chance of some snow to the KCBD viewing area late tonight and early Saturday. Next week more wind may bring a better chance of precipitation to West Texas and your neighborhood.

This afternoon will be, in addition to windy, sunny, and cool. Temperatures will peak in the early afternoon, from the low 60s in the northwest to the low-70s in the southeast. That’s about five degrees above average. The north wind will range from about 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph possible.

In West Texas, any windy day is a NO BURN DAY. Including today.

Light snow and flurries is likely to fall on some South Plains communities late tonight into early Saturday. Light accumulations are possible in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. There may be some slick surfaces, especially near the New Mexico state line.

Flurries are possible elsewhere, including Lubbock. In these areas there may be a dusting on grassy areas. Otherwise, I don’t anticipate accumulation or travel issues.

A cold breeze will greet you Saturday morning. Wind speeds, however, will gradually diminish through the day becoming light in the afternoon. If you are outside and not dressed for conditions Saturday morning, you’ll be cold.

Morning cloud cover will give way to afternoon sunshine. It will be very chilly. Highs mostly will range from the low 40s northwest to the low 50s southeast.

Colder Saturday night under clear skies. Lows will be mostly in the 20s.

Temperatures quickly rebound Super Bowl Sunday. It will be sunny, just slightly breezy, with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. In general, good outdoor conditions.

I mentioned here yesterday that I’m tracking what may be our next weather-maker.

Ahead of it winds will pick up and we may have a couple days of blowing dust in the Tuesday through Wednesday time frame.

Precipitation is possible by early Wednesday. It would be all rain to begin with and there may be some thunderstorms. At the start the eastern KCBD viewing area would be favored for the rain.

Wintry showers would be the more likely type of precipitation Thursday. Guidance today is light on amounts. It’s still early, however, so don’t be surprised to see changes. More or less precipitation. More or less precipitation chance.

