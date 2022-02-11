Southwest Airlines to resume nonstop flights to Denver from Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Soon, Lubbockites will be just an hour and 25 minutes away from the mountains.

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines will resume offering nonstop flights from Lubbock to Denver beginning June 5.

LBB is excited to announce the @SouthwestAir non-stop flight to DEN returns June 5th.



Book your flight today!https://t.co/0wKAAdQZ04 pic.twitter.com/eAh4TTxD4B — LBBAirport (@flyLBB) February 10, 2022

Southwest will also resume nonstop flights to Denver from Amarillo and Midland/Odessa.

The airline began offering nonstop flights to Denver back in 2018. The route was suspended prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Southwest initially had no plans to resume the flight route.

Tickets are available and can be booked immediately.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.