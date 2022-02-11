Local Listings
Southwest Airlines to resume nonstop flights to Denver from Lubbock

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport announced Southwest will resume nonstop flights to...
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport announced Southwest will resume nonstop flights to Denver.(Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Soon, Lubbockites will be just an hour and 25 minutes away from the mountains.

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines will resume offering nonstop flights from Lubbock to Denver beginning June 5.

Southwest will also resume nonstop flights to Denver from Amarillo and Midland/Odessa.

The airline began offering nonstop flights to Denver back in 2018. The route was suspended prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Southwest initially had no plans to resume the flight route.

Tickets are available and can be booked immediately.

