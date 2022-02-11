Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech running backs coach DeAndre Smith departing for New York Giants

Texas Tech announces departure of DeAndre Smith
Texas Tech announces departure of DeAndre Smith(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - Texas Tech running backs coach DeAndre Smith has accepted a similar position with the NFL’s New York Giants, head coach Joey McGuire announced Friday afternoon. He informed McGuire of his decision Thursday afternoon.

“We are happy for Coach Smith and his family that he will get to achieve a goal of his in coaching in the NFL and wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” McGuire said. “We are already in the process of identifying candidates for this important role on our staff.”

Smith was set to enter his fourth season on the Texas Tech staff after being retained by McGuire in late November. This will be Smith’s first position in the NFL as he has made previous stops at the likes of North Carolina, Purdue, Syracuse and Illinois over his 20-plus year career.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Hyden Ave. and Erskine St.
2 injured after pickup crashes into home in NW Lubbock
Roosevelt hires Jim Miller as new AD
Roosevelt basketball coach suspended by UIL
Lubbock police are wrapping up a couple days of targeted traffic enforcement in the city, part...
Lubbock police wrapping up targeted traffic enforcement around town
Beth Pierce keeps family photos, including one of her sister Cynthia Pierce, at her Austin...
One of the hundreds of Texans who died in the 2021 winter storm was a Lubbock ex-hippie with a “brilliant, magical mind”
Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron has passed away.
Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron dies at 81

Latest News

Kevin Obanor with a putback to cut OU’s lead to 60-52 with 3:50 remaining.
No. 9 Red Raiders upset in Oklahoma
Looking for their first sweep of Texas since 2013, the Lady Raiders battled all night with the...
Lady Raiders fall to No. 16 Texas
Three Texas Tech football letterwinners received formal invitations to the NFL Training Combine...
Three Red Raiders receive NFL Combine invites
The then-No. 14 Red Raiders outlasted West Virginia on the road Saturday to get just their...
Texas Tech climbs to No. 9 in AP Top 25 poll