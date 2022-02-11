Military music group ‘Voices of Service’ to perform in Lubbock March 6

Local Listings
‘Voices of Service’ in Lubbock March 6
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Payne Welborn Endownment and the LWCHF will host the musical group Voices of Service, consisting of veteran and active duty service members, on Sunday, March 6th at 7 p.m. at the Frazier Pavilion.

This military quartet uses their platform to increase awareness of what music can do to help veterans and their families cope with visible injuries from military service.

Tickets can be purchased through the Lubbock Women’s Club at 806-763-6448 or reservations@lubbockwomensclub.com

Dinner tickets with the performance vary from $75, $100 and $125 per person and starts at 6 p.m.

Concert only tickets are $25.

