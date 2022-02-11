Local Listings
WT Professor pleads not guilty to wildlife trafficking charges

West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.(West Texas A&M University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, indicted in January for wildlife trafficking and violating the Endangered Species Act, has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Dr. Richard Kazmaier, 54, waived the right to be present at arraignment, entering a plea of not guilty to all charges. Kazmaier was charged with illegally importing wildlife items, including skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Pending counts include one count of violation of smuggling goods into the United States and two counts of violation of the Endangered Species Act.

A filing by Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk on Friday set the date for jury trial at March 28 at 9 a.m., in Amarillo.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for felony smuggling. The two Endangered Species Act charges are misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year incarceration and a $100,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

