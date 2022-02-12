Colder Saturday, warm again for Super bowl Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold front that pushed through yesterday will bring us a brief cool down with highs in the 40s this afternoon.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

A light band of snow/flurries swept across the South Plains early this morning but accumulation has been light to none. We are clearing out and drying up for the rest of the day today, unfortunately. But it will be cooler all day today with our temperatures starting out in the 20s and 30s. Winds are breezy this morning but will begin to taper off into the afternoon as temperatures warm up to the 40s.

Overnight tonight, cold and clear. Light winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Our next big warm up begins tomorrow with temperatures back in the 50s and 60s, much closer to that average for this time of year. Sunny and dry for the day with light to breezy winds from the south around 10-12 mph. It will be the perfect afternoon/evening for any Super bowl watch parties, grilling, yard games, whatever plans you may have.

Even warmer Monday for Valentine’s Day with a high of 71 degrees, sunny, and dry. Mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and windy conditions as our next system begins to develop and make its way into our area. This will bring cooler temps by the end of the week and a slight chance for rain/thunderstorms both Wednesday and Thursday.

