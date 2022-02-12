Flurries possible Saturday morning, warm days next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been another mild day on the South Plains, with the temperature reaching the mid to upper 60s. That said, the N/NE wind has also been kicking up behind a front. The wind will diminish some this evening.

Tonight the colder air will settle into the region, with the low Saturday morning around 29. It’ll become breezy again in the morning. Along with an increase in clouds, there may be some flurries.

Our computer guidance shows the best chance for light snow is northwest of Lubbock, from Clovis to Muleshoe and Dimmitt. Light accumulations are possible here.

Computer projection for Saturday, Feb. 12 (KCBD)

Around Lubbock we’re probably looking at just some flurries. Also, the ground has been warmed with plenty of sun last few days. We don’t expect any significant travel issues.

Computer projection Saturday, Feb. 12 (KCBD)

It’ll become sunny by Saturday afternoon, with lighter wind, high temperature in the upper 40s.

We’ll be right back to warmer weather starting Sunday, high in the 60s. Monday through Wednesday we expect 70s with lots of sun and plenty of wind.

Next week an upper-level storm system moving this way may bring some showers. But this far out, there is some disagreement in the various computer models. For now, we think there is a slight chance for some rain late Wednesday, possibly even thunderstorms farther east. Then, behind a strong front, some wintry showers are possible Thursday morning. But it’s important to note, this is just a slight chance for any precipitation. The more certain part of this outlook is lots of wind, with warm days followed by a big drop in the temperature Thursday.

