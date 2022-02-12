Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Flurries possible Saturday morning, warm days next week

By Matt Ernst
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been another mild day on the South Plains, with the temperature reaching the mid to upper 60s. That said, the N/NE wind has also been kicking up behind a front. The wind will diminish some this evening.

Tonight the colder air will settle into the region, with the low Saturday morning around 29. It’ll become breezy again in the morning. Along with an increase in clouds, there may be some flurries.

Our computer guidance shows the best chance for light snow is northwest of Lubbock, from Clovis to Muleshoe and Dimmitt. Light accumulations are possible here.

Computer projection for Saturday, Feb. 12
Computer projection for Saturday, Feb. 12(KCBD)

Around Lubbock we’re probably looking at just some flurries. Also, the ground has been warmed with plenty of sun last few days. We don’t expect any significant travel issues.

Computer projection Saturday, Feb. 12
Computer projection Saturday, Feb. 12(KCBD)

It’ll become sunny by Saturday afternoon, with lighter wind, high temperature in the upper 40s.

We’ll be right back to warmer weather starting Sunday, high in the 60s. Monday through Wednesday we expect 70s with lots of sun and plenty of wind.

Next week an upper-level storm system moving this way may bring some showers. But this far out, there is some disagreement in the various computer models. For now, we think there is a slight chance for some rain late Wednesday, possibly even thunderstorms farther east. Then, behind a strong front, some wintry showers are possible Thursday morning. But it’s important to note, this is just a slight chance for any precipitation. The more certain part of this outlook is lots of wind, with warm days followed by a big drop in the temperature Thursday.

Check back with us through the weekend for your updated FirstAlert Forecast.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Hyden Ave. and Erskine St.
1 injured after pickup crashes into home in NW Lubbock
Roosevelt hires Jim Miller as new AD
Roosevelt basketball coach suspended by UIL
Lubbock police are wrapping up a couple days of targeted traffic enforcement in the city, part...
Lubbock police wrapping up targeted traffic enforcement around town
Beth Pierce keeps family photos, including one of her sister Cynthia Pierce, at her Austin...
One of the hundreds of Texans who died in the 2021 winter storm was a Lubbock ex-hippie with a “brilliant, magical mind”
Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron has passed away.
Yoakum County Judge Jim Barron dies at 81

Latest News

KCBD Midday Weather Update - 2/11/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Feb. 11
Lubbock's sky captured by the KCBD TowerCam about a half-hour before sunrise Wednesday.
Snow returning to the South Plains
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 2/11/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Feb. 11
3-day forecast
Warmth and wind tomorrow will bring changes Saturday