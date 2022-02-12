Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Feb. 11
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday, Feb. 11.
GIRLS
Muleshoe 35 Littlefield 32
Lubbock Christian 74 Lake Country 26
Kingdom Prep 46 Southcrest Christian 40
Christ The King 34 All Saints 39
Petersburg 50 O’Donnell 39
Childress 39 Abernathy 23
Hermleigh 38 Highland 28
Morton 47 Seagraves 34
BOYS
Olton 58 Farwell 54
Estacado 71 Big Spring 39
Crosbyton 57 Southland 14
O’Donnell 55 Lorenzo 52
Hermleigh 61 Westbrook 33
Petersburg 63 Wilson 35
Amherst 70 Cotton Center 58
Garden City 45 Sands 34
Seagraves 61 Sudan 38
Whitharral 50 Whiteface 41
Smyer 50 Tahoka 47
Lockney 59 Ralls 56
Wellman-Union 61 Loop 43
Brownfield 50 Friona 36
Guthrie 88 Patton Springs 49
Seminole 62 Pecos 37
Frenship 64 San Angelo Central 53
Muleshoe 36 Denver City 31
New Home 82 Post 50
Snyder 38 Levelland 32
Hart 69 Anton 64
Childress 70 Roosevelt 51
Shallowater 62 Abernathy 50
All Saints 47 Christ The King 42
Kingdom Prep 57 Southcrest Christian 32
Sweetwater 77 Lake View 37
Jayton 71 Motley County 26
Paducah 59 Spur 49
Dimmitt 69 Springlake-Earth 63
Idalou 61 Slaton 49
Lamesa 59 Littlefield 54
New Deal 62 Hale Center 43
Abilene Wylie 50 Monterey 35
Lubbock Christian 71 Lake Country 44
Sundown 50 Morton 48
Coronado 61 Lubbock High 49
