Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Feb. 11

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday, Feb. 11.

GIRLS

Muleshoe 35 Littlefield 32

Lubbock Christian 74 Lake Country 26

Kingdom Prep 46 Southcrest Christian 40

Christ The King 34 All Saints 39

Petersburg 50 O’Donnell 39

Childress 39 Abernathy 23

Hermleigh 38 Highland 28

Morton 47 Seagraves 34

BOYS

Olton 58 Farwell 54

Estacado 71 Big Spring 39

Crosbyton 57 Southland 14

O’Donnell 55 Lorenzo 52

Hermleigh 61 Westbrook 33

Petersburg 63 Wilson 35

Amherst 70 Cotton Center 58

Garden City 45 Sands 34

Seagraves 61 Sudan 38

Whitharral 50 Whiteface 41

Smyer 50 Tahoka 47

Lockney 59 Ralls 56

Wellman-Union 61 Loop 43

Brownfield 50 Friona 36

Guthrie 88 Patton Springs 49

Seminole 62 Pecos 37

Frenship 64 San Angelo Central 53

Muleshoe 36 Denver City 31

New Home 82 Post 50

Snyder 38 Levelland 32

Hart 69 Anton 64

Childress 70 Roosevelt 51

Shallowater 62 Abernathy 50

All Saints 47 Christ The King 42

Kingdom Prep 57 Southcrest Christian 32

Sweetwater 77 Lake View 37

Jayton 71 Motley County 26

Paducah 59 Spur 49

Dimmitt 69 Springlake-Earth 63

Idalou 61 Slaton 49

Lamesa 59 Littlefield 54

New Deal 62 Hale Center 43

Abilene Wylie 50 Monterey 35

Lubbock Christian 71 Lake Country 44

Sundown 50 Morton 48

Coronado 61 Lubbock High 49

