Hoop Madness UIL Bi-District Girls Playoffs Pairings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 55 area UIL girls teams are in the postseason.

6A:

Frenship vs EP Coronado 4 p.m. Monday at Fort Stockton

5A:

Coronado vs Amarillo 6 p.m. Monday at Plainview HIgh School

Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hereford

Monterey vs Plainview 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Littlefield

4A:

Snyder vs. Canyon 6:30 p.m. Monday at LCU

Estacado vs Dumas 7 p.m. Monday at Tulia

Levelland vs Pampa 6 p.m. Monday at Randall

Seminole vs EP Riverside 5:30 p.m. Monday at Sul Ross State

3A:

Shallowater vs Dalhart 7:30 p.m. Monday at Randall

Brownfield vs Anthony 6 p.m. Monday at Pecos

Idalou vs Spearman 6 p.m. Monday at Canyon High School

Denver City vs Alpine 7:30 p.m. Monday at Monahans

Abernathy vs. Canadian 6 p.m. Tuesday at Canyon High School

Muleshoe vs Presidio 6 p.m. Monday at Monahans

Kermit vs Littlefield 7:30 p.m. Monday at Seminole

2A:

Vega at Lockney 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lockney

Sundown vs. Post 6 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship

Sudan vs Smyer 6 p.m. Monday at Frenship

Hale Center vs Bovina 7 p.m. Monday at Dimmitt

Farwell vs New Deal 6 p.m. Monday in Littlefield

Floydada vs Olton 6 p.m. Monday at Coronado

Ropes vs Plains 6:30 p.m. Monday at Denver City

New Home vs Morton 8 p.m. Monday at Denver City

1A:

Silverton vs Follett 6 p.m. Monday at White Deer

Valley vs Ft Elliott 6 p.m. Monday in Childress

Kress vs Hartley 8:30 p.m. Monday at Dimmitt

Springlake-Earth vs Wildorado 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Friona

